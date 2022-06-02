Deer Management Co. LLC Takes Position in Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,277,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,599,000. Spire Global comprises about 0.6% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Deer Management Co. LLC owned about 5.44% of Spire Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $6,176,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at $3,004,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter worth $8,771,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the third quarter worth $7,518,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

OTCMKTS:SPIR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,395. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

