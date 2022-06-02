Deer Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,446,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,413,000. Fiverr International accounts for approximately 4.2% of Deer Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deer Management Co. LLC owned 4.03% of Fiverr International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Fiverr International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 147,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

FVRR stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,360. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.04. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $262.90.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Fiverr International Profile (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.