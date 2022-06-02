Deeper Network (DPR) Market Capitalization Tops $55.96 Million

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $55.96 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,243.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13,400.04 or 0.44865018 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.33 or 0.00453103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 3,045.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.