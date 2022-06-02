DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DiamondHead by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHHC stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,976. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

