DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Invests $7.09 Million in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 450,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $3,933,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of Fisker stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 64,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,512,709. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 438,496.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Fisker Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.