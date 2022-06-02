DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 139,008 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $24,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $44,992,000. Albar Capital Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 216,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,018. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,378 shares of company stock worth $2,832,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.

About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

