DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 40,000 KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KludeIn I Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 495,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,269. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

