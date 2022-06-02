Deep Field Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 385,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. Torrid accounts for approximately 2.8% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Torrid as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at $9,158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at $2,671,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CURV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

CURV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,437. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

