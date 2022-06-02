Deep Field Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Deep Field Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. YETI makes up approximately 7.1% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of YETI worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $7,565,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in YETI by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in YETI by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in YETI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Shares of YETI traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.