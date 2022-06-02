DEAPcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.93 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $92.86 million and $8.93 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,104,844,689 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

