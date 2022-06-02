DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCCPF. Zacks Investment Research cut DCC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,160 ($103.24) to GBX 7,855 ($99.38) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($88.56) to GBX 7,500 ($94.89) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,150.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCCPF opened at $74.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.68. DCC has a 52-week low of $74.93 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

