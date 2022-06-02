Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 538,013 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 538,013 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,336,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Shares of AMR stock traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.71. 9,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $183.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. The company had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,935. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.