Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 42,311 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,311 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Lithia Motors worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,895,000 after acquiring an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,029,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,887,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,624. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.20 and a 12 month high of $387.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.91.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.71.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

