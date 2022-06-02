Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 127,450 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,450 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of OneMain worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 118,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Citigroup lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,155. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,032. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

