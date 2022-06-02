Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $8.88 Million in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Waldencast Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $24,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,283,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,027,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 9.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 87,699 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000.

Shares of WALD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,758. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

