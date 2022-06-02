Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $18.69 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 213,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,198,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,436 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,704 shares of company stock worth $14,801,033 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,308,602. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of -95.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

