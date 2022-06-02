Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $38.09 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,970 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Bill.com worth $38,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $11.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.37. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.27.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total transaction of $2,028,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,608 shares of company stock valued at $13,348,246. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

