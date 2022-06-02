Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $28.79 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $110.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,348.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,469. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,198.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,277.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,784.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

