Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Buys 154,943 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,943 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Sonos worth $13,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. 33,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,167. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

