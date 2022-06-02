Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,401 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in RXR Acquisition were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXRA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXR Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Thursday. 78,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,090. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.