Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires 4,396,941 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 624.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,100,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396,941 shares during the period. CNH Industrial makes up 1.8% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $99,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 71,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,391. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.3072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

