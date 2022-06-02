Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Sells 572,088 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,088 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises 6.0% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $29,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $22,783,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after buying an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,959,000 after buying an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 39.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,342,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,628,000 after buying an additional 378,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

