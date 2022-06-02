Daventry Group LP Purchases Shares of 281,050 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,000. Oak Street Health makes up about 10.5% of Daventry Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Daventry Group LP owned 0.12% of Oak Street Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oak Street Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OSH traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.30. 6,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,104. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,823,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock worth $6,209,200 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

