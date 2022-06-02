DAV Coin (DAV) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $750,024.45 and $42.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000282 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CCA Coin (CCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.