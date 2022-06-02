DATx (DATX) Price Up 10.9% This Week

DATx (DATX) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One DATx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $23,544.29 and approximately $25,242.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATx has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DATx Profile

DATX is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

