Darwin Global Management Ltd. Takes Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,000. Keros Therapeutics comprises about 1.0% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $197,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

KROS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.14. 2,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $141,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,928 shares of company stock worth $1,285,528. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

