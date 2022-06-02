Darwin Global Management Ltd. Sells 146,437 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,437 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics comprises about 10.9% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Darwin Global Management Ltd. owned about 0.82% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $71,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $44.81. 16,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,010. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.36.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

