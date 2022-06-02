DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0115

DAOstack (GEN) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. DAOstack has a total market cap of $564,290.02 and $996.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,988.19 or 0.99941902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001043 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.