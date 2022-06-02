Dalton Investments LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Dalton Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. ExlService comprises approximately 7.4% of Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dalton Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of ExlService worth $11,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ExlService by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ExlService by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.67. 2,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,908. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.87 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

