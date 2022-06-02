Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 148,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 22,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

Get Dais alerts:

Dais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLYT)

Dais Corporation, a nano-structured polymer technology materials company, develops and commercializes products using its nano-structure polymer technology. The company offers Aqualyte, a platform plastic material technology for use in air, energy, and water applications; ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that addresses the building indoor fresh air requirements for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment; and NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including industrial process wastewater sea, brackish, or wastewater.

Featured Stories

