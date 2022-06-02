Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 148,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 22,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.
Dais Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLYT)
