Dai Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. Dai has a total market capitalization of $6.79 billion and $259.26 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,792.08 or 1.00034570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00090178 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,791,734,678 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

