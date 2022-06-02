D1 Capital Partners L.P. Makes New $147.53 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,526,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Tesla by 3,344.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 824,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $871,104,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $52,839,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $23,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,001 shares of company stock worth $351,230,191. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $41.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $781.62. 834,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,145,510. The company has a market cap of $809.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $897.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $944.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.27.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.