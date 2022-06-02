D1 Capital Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,712,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.56% of Global-e Online as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLBE stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 30,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $83.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLBE shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

