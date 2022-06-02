D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.64 EPS

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 443.35% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.
HEPS opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $15.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.
About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.
