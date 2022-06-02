D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.64 EPS

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 443.35% and a negative net margin of 13.35%.

HEPS opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 530,811 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 1,211.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 186,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 172,082 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.

