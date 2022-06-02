D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $63.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,345.91. 40,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,974. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,464.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,675.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,694 shares of company stock valued at $75,923,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

