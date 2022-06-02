D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Snowflake by 128.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Snowflake by 250.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake stock traded up $11.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.59. 154,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,822,333. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.93 and a beta of 1.87. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.86.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.