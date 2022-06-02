D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,537,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 860,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 127.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,518,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,843,000 after purchasing an additional 849,511 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,809. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

