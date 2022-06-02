D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.84. 159,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,439. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,824,864. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

