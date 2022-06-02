D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,302.28.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $62.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,340.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,455.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,668.90.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

