D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.09% of DigitalBridge Group worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $542,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 313,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,091. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

