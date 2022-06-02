D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 1,791 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,999,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,739,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,814,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 51,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,244. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

