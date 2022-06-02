D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Acquires 13,601 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. Avantor makes up approximately 1.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,720,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Avantor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,574,000 after purchasing an additional 482,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,878,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,424,000 after purchasing an additional 453,179 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,951. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

