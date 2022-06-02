CyberMiles Reaches Market Cap of $2.84 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $22,095.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,079.06 or 0.99879897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00211277 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017301 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031545 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005441 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

