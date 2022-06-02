Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $379.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.60 million to $387.54 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $375.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE CTOS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 261,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

In other news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,941.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

