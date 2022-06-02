Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $249.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

In related news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of Cumulus Media stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

