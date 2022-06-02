Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,038.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,952. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,367.96 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,047.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,982.18.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,095.33.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

