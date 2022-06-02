Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,038 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $22,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,827,633.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,374 shares of company stock valued at $6,857,728 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $16.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.92. 411,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797,741. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,731,000.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

