Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 158,262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,949. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

