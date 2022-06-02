Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 25,390 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1,709.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $18,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.73.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $677,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $15.45 on Thursday, reaching $490.17. The stock had a trading volume of 12,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,883. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $419.60 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

