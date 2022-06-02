Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 271.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Celanese worth $20,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $5,254,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.81.

NYSE:CE traded up $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $157.99. 9,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,180. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

